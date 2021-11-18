Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Lifted by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Shares of ROK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.70. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,677. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $347.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

