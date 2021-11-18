Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.04. 6,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

