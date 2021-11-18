Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.
Shares of RCI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.04. 6,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
