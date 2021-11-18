Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given a C$80.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price target on Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cormark raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.38.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$59.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.22. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$54.69 and a 1 year high of C$67.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.05%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

