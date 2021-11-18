Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 557,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 458,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.