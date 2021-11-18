Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 2,716 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Roku stock opened at $245.11 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.14.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.
