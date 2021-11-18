Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 2,716 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roku stock opened at $245.11 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.14.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

