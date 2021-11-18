Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $119.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a one year low of $104.92 and a one year high of $134.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.