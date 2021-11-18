Roth Capital Lowers Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

LEU stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $445,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.