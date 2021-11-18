Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 395.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 401.30 ($5.24).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Rotork stock opened at GBX 346 ($4.52) on Monday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 352.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 347.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

