Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.52% of Mitek Systems worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MITK shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $776.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

