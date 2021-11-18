Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) to Underperform

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GASNY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

