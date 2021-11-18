Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 41,304 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,304 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.63% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 247.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

HEZU stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

