Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,417 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after acquiring an additional 673,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,172,000 after acquiring an additional 820,062 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,996,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,686 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

