Royal Bank of Canada Trims Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Target Price to C$8.00

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXETF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.3882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.38.

About Extendicare

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

