Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 53.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,340,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $166.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.76 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

