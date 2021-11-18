Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 804 ($10.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 630.33 ($8.24).

LON RMG opened at GBX 461.80 ($6.03) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The stock has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 453.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 924.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

