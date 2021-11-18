Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.42.

RWAY opened at $12.86 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

