RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

