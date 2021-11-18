SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL):

11/10/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $62.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/10/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – SailPoint Technologies is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – SailPoint Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SAIL opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

