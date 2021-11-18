Salem Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up 4.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

