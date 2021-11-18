Salem Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.73. 30,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,280. The firm has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.33. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.