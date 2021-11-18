Salem Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 263.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 719,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,707,000 after purchasing an additional 137,452 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,739,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 46,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,226. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

