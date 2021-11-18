salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.
NYSE:CRM opened at $308.02 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.55 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.52.
In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 56,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.