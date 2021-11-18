salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.

NYSE:CRM opened at $308.02 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.55 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 56,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

