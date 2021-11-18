Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.02 ($37.67).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €28.78 ($33.86) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.92. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

