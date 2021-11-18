Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SBII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 7,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,128. Sandbridge X2 has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the second quarter valued at $462,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sandbridge X2 by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 233,333 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter valued at about $4,855,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

