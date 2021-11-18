Sara Bay Financial Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.19 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $111.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41.

