Sara Bay Financial Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $355.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $148.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.13.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,513 shares of company stock worth $42,535,139 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

