Satori Capital, Llc Sells 30,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $2,554,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 2,167 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $184,260.01.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,581,962.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $2,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

