Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) PT Raised to $57.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.13. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Saul Centers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

