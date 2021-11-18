Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFD opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50. Save Foods has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Save Foods by 295.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods in the second quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods in the second quarter valued at about $996,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

