Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ayro were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ayro by 423.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 152,749 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Ayro by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ayro by 2,330.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ayro during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ayro by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ayro alerts:

NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Ayro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Ayro had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 835.12%.

Ayro Profile

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.