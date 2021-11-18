Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ebang International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ebang International by 1,751.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,860,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 4,597,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ebang International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ebang International by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,060,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBON opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

