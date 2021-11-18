Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 29,536 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 86,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.