Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.64

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $72.48, with a volume of 4740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

