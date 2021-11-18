Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $79.62.

