Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lessened by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.10. 2,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $114.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

