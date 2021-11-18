Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $937.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $751,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $3,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 270,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

