Scotiabank Cuts Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to C$37.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.92.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

