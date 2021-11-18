Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$48.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GCAAF opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

