Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.
Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $168.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
