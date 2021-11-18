Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $168.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

