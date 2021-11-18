Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$630,250.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total value of C$630,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,268,819.30.
Shares of TSE SEA opened at C$25.82 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$18.95 and a one year high of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -549.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.16.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
