Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$630,250.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total value of C$630,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,268,819.30.

Shares of TSE SEA opened at C$25.82 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$18.95 and a one year high of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -549.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.16.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

