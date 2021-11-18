Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.95 and a twelve month high of C$29.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.36.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$287,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,449. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 22,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.58, for a total transaction of C$501,998.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,534,650.62. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,868.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

