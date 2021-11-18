Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.46.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.44 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $401.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Natixis bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.