Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.49. Sema4 shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 13,889 shares.

The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24).

Several research firms have recently commented on SMFR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $165,690.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,438 shares of company stock valued at $815,461 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

