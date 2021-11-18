SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Eugenie Levin Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.

SEMrush stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. 3,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,586. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,360,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.