Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 112,135 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

