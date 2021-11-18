Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading Down 26.8% This Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $257,851.96 and $77,129.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00217239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00084311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006247 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

