ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $684.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $661.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.38, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,397 shares of company stock worth $16,341,228. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

