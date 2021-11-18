Shah Capital Management Has $43.53 Million Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,606,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585,118 shares during the period. Genworth Financial accounts for approximately 11.8% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 2.29% of Genworth Financial worth $43,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after buying an additional 7,093,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 6,702,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 3,156,786 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,014,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 2,993,700 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

