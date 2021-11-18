Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has $744,000 Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 119.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after purchasing an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 582,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,245. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

