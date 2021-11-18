Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 133.8% in October

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 98,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,755. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

