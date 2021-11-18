Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 133.8% in October

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 98,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,755. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.
About Shenzhou International Group
